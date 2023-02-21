'My Amma, My Hero': Footballer Shares Heartfelt Note For Mother

Sandhiya Ranganathan and her mother.

Every child's fundamental need - unconditional love and care - resonates with the term "mother". A child's bond with their mother is eternal and begins way before birth. Honouring the same, Sandhiya Ranganathan, India's women's national football team striker, shared a heartfelt note on Twitter for her mother. In the note, she stated that her mother was "her hero".

In her tweet, Ms Ranganathan that her mother ensured that both her daughters had great lives despite being a single mother. "She is the reason behind who I am today. As a single mother of two daughters, life was not easy for her, but she ensured we lived our best lives. My strongest pillar of support. Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero," Ms Ranganathan concluded.

She also shared a photograph of herself wearing a football jersey alongside her mother, dressed in peach-coloured saree.

Very happy and proud that she finally got to watch me play for the country. My Amma, my hero💙 pic.twitter.com/LBBz5wf3lI — Sandhiya Ranganathan (@SandhiyaR_7) February 20, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, Ms Ranganathan's post has amassed over seven lakh views and 16,000 likes.

"More power to you Sandhiya. Our sincere regards to Amma.She would be so happy seeing you. May you touch the sky with glory. God bless," said one user.

A second person said, "Maa. She's someone who means a lot to you and has been an inspiration in your life. Cherish the moments and continue to make her proud!"

"Parents never give up on their children, it's we who give up on them and start feeling them a burden on us. Congratulations you are lucky," said another user.

"You are making your mother and motherland proud, Sandhiya. Keep the tiranga flying," said a fourth person.

