Musk Jokes About Being a "Time-Travelling, Vampire Alien" After His X Profile Says Verified Since 3000 BCE

One eagle-eyed user spotted that his X profile on the microblogging platform has been verified since 3000 BCE.

Read Time: 2 mins
It all started when Musk shared a funny meme at 2:30 a.m.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX, has once again amused social media users with his witty humour. Musk jokingly referred to himself as a "time-travelling, vampire alien," leaving curious users to scrutinise his X profile only to find a humorous detail. One eagle-eyed user DogeDesigner spotted that his X profile on the microblogging platform has been verified since 3000 BCE. In response to a user's speculation about his extraterrestrial origins, Musk quipped, "See, this proves that I'm a time-travelling vampire alien! Even though I'm 5000 years old, I think I look much younger." 

See the tweet here:

Musk also playfully agreed with DogeDesigner's post, which speculated: "What if Elon Musk is actually a time-traveling vampire alien who's building Starship to return to his home planet?”. He said, "I mean … yeah ofc."

It all started when Musk shared a funny meme at 2:30 a.m. The meme says, "Would you believe it? My neighbour was knocking on my door at 2:30 this morning. Luckily, I was still up, playing my bagpipes." Reacting to it, a user teased Musk about being a vampire due to his apparent lack of sleep. Musk, known for his quick wit, responded by declaring himself a "time-traveling vampire." When another user suggested he might be an alien, Musk promptly updated his status to "time-travelling, vampire alien."

Here's the tweet:

This banter has sparked amusement among his followers, highlighting Musk's penchant for engaging in lighthearted exchanges on social media. Before this, he shared an image of himself in an Iron Man suit, humorously claiming to wield the "power of irony" to defeat villains. 

After Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk was appointed to co-lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. According to Trump, the duo will provide "advice and guidance" from outside the government and will partner with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to drive large-scale structural reform.

