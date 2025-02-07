Museum Claims Lego Is 'Anti-LGBT', Sparks Controversy

Lego is anti-LGBT and promotes the idea that there are only two genders, an exhibition at the Science Museum in the UK has claimed, according to a report in The Telegraph. Titled "Stories of Queer Communities, Experiences and Identities", a self-guided tour at the London-based museum includes a display of Lego bricks and a message, supporting the argument that the toy item can be against the idea of inclusion.

"The top of the brick with sticking out pins is male, the bottom of the brick with holes to receive the pins is female, and the process of the two sides being put together is called mating," it states, without adding any source that people consider Lego to be gendered, or that sticking bricks together is called "mating".

The museum claims this is "an example of applying heteronormative language to topics unrelated to gender, sex and reproduction".

Notably, the tour has been put together by the Gender and Sexuality Network, a group of staff and volunteers who say they are “committed to creating more visibility and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community in the Science Museum”.

Internet reacts

As the controversy snowballed, even Tesla boss Elon Musk chimed in by sharing the story with a clown face emoji. Meanwhile, other users called out the museum for its stance.

"Stop seeing things "queerly." Problem solved," said one user, while another added: "What about magnets? They have two poles! Magnets are transphobic! What about batteries? They have an anode and a cathode! Batteries are transphobic!"

A third commented: "Are they going to make nonbinary Lego parts now?"

Lego announces new non binary products in their efforts to be inclusive to all. pic.twitter.com/K4NHW5GCGh — Kenny Jeansonne (@JeansonneKenny) February 6, 2025

Controversial self-guided tour

This is not the first time that the self-guided tour, first devised in 2022, has made controversial claims on the subject of gender and sexuality. In 2023, the museum was forced to dismantle a trans-inclusive display after visitors complained that it was pushing "propaganda" and not biology.

Notably, a cabinet titled Boy Or Girl? displayed quotes describing the transition from the “wrong body” as a “hero's journey”.

Visitors are also told at the museum that "while a biological human female usually has XX sex chromosomes and a biological human male generally has XY, we now know there is diversity in the presence and combinations of sex-determining features, including variation in sex chromosomes."