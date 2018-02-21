Viral: Woman Overhears Man Brag About Cheating, Starts Online Hunt For Girlfriend Supriya Share this with all the Supriyas from Mumbai!

48 Shares EMAIL PRINT The post warned Supriya from Mumbai about her cheating boyfriend Aman New Delhi: On a regular Thursday night last week, Aishwarya Sharma began her online search for a woman she didn't know. In a Facebook post, she had something to say to a certain Supriya from Mumbai. Nearly, a week later, social media is trying hard to bring Supriya's attention to Ms Sharma's post for a very important reason.



The copywriter from Mumbai was at a pub in Mumbai's Andheri when she overheard a man named Aman brag to his friend about "ditching Supriya" for another woman. The man's friend, she claims, boasted that "Supriya won't find out". This is what prompted Ms Sharma to go on Facebook and draft a post, which is now viral, warning Supriya about her cheating boyfriend. It also came with advice on how to end the relationship with Aman.



Signed off with "We are here for one another", the post called on people to tag all the Supriyas they know in Mumbai. And the Internet did. A week later, the post has nearly 300 shares and 2,000 reactions on Facebook.





The post gave birth to the hashtag #SaveSupriya as people tagged Supriyas from all over, not just Mumbai. Many on Facebook thanked the woman and her post for looking out for "another sister".



"I really really hope Supriya sees this!" wrote a person on the post. Another said, "girls support girls". A third wrote, "Kudos to you! People think they can get away with cheating!"



But many even doubted the intentions of the post.



In a subsequent post on Tuesday, Ms Sharma thanked social media for supporting her endeavour to find and #SaveSupriya. She also addressed the criticism.







Despite the divided opinion, the hunt for Supriya and Aman goes on. Do your bit and share this with all the Supriyas from Mumbai!



Click for more





On a regular Thursday night last week, Aishwarya Sharma began her online search for a woman she didn't know. In a Facebook post, she had something to say to a certain Supriya from Mumbai. Nearly, a week later, social media is trying hard to bring Supriya's attention to Ms Sharma's post for a very important reason.The copywriter from Mumbai was at a pub in Mumbai's Andheri when she overheard a man named Aman brag to his friend about "ditching Supriya" for another woman. The man's friend, she claims, boasted that "Supriya won't find out". This is what prompted Ms Sharma to go on Facebook and draft a post, which is now viral, warning Supriya about her cheating boyfriend. It also came with advice on how to end the relationship with Aman.Signed off with "We are here for one another", the post called on people to tag all the Supriyas they know in Mumbai. And the Internet did. A week later, the post has nearly 300 shares and 2,000 reactions on Facebook.The post gave birth to the hashtag #SaveSupriya as people tagged Supriyas from all over, not just Mumbai. Many on Facebook thanked the woman and her post for looking out for "another sister"."I really really hope Supriya sees this!" wrote a person on the post. Another said, "girls support girls". A third wrote, "Kudos to you! People think they can get away with cheating!"But many even doubted the intentions of the post.In a subsequent post on Tuesday, Ms Sharma thanked social media for supporting her endeavour to find and #SaveSupriya. She also addressed the criticism.Despite the divided opinion, the hunt for Supriya and Aman goes on. Do your bit and share this with all the Supriyas from Mumbai!Click for more trending news