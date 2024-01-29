Mumbai Police Rescues Trekker Using Makeshift Stretcher, Video Goes Viral

The rescue effort became a hit on the internet.

Mumbai Police's quick response team (QRT) helped an injured woman trekker in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The entire rescue operation was captured on camera and shared on Mumbai Police's Instagram handle. The post said that the QRT noticed the trekker had fractured her leg and built a makeshift stretcher to carry her using their tracksuits. The rescue team then started a careful descent, carrying the injured woman to the base camp. The entire journey was completed in about two hours, the police further said.

"The new recruits of our Quick Response Team, on their way down from a trek while training at Karnala Fort, noticed a trekker had fractured her leg," the police said on Instagram.

"With no rescue options available, the recruits made a temporary stretcher with their tracksuits and brought the injured lady to the base camp in 2 hours. She was duly shifted to a hospital for medical support," it added.

The clip has been viewed more than seven lakh times and received over 33,000 likes.

The rescue effort became a hit on the internet.

"Hats off to all their efforts," commented one user. "Have witnessed as we were trekking there. The team did a great job," said another user who was in the area.

"Kudos team," a third user said.

Last week, videos of people stopping their vehicles on recently inaugurated Atal Setu to click selfies and photos had gone viral on social media.

The Mumbai Police has issued several warnings on social media, threatening to take strict actions on stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu. But the cautionary messages were ignored and people gathered on the bridge and interrupted the traffic.