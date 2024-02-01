Mumbai Man Shares Hilarious Blunder Involving Zomato Cake, Company Reacts

The man ordered the cake from Kosten Patisseries in Mumbai.

There is no doubt that online food ordering has made our lives much simpler. Food aggregator applications such as Swiggy and Zomato have made our favourite food accessible to us with a few clicks. However, there can often be some hilarious goof-ups while ordering food online. Recently, a man ordered a cake through the Zomato app. While her order was fulfilled, there was a funny faux pas that happened too. Taking to X, user @GauravP1005 shared that it all started when he ordered a birthday cake for someone called Isha from a bakery located in Mumbai via Zomato.

In his post, the user shared the screenshot of the instructions he had provided in the Zomato app, specifying the text he wanted on the cake. He instructed the staff of Kosten Patisseries to, "Send a candle. Write 'Happy Birthday Isha'. Or put a happy birthday sticker and write 'Isha' if possib". However, the bakery staff misinterpreted the message and wrote "Isha Possib." on the cake.

"Hi Zomato, please increase word limit," the X user wrote while sharing the image of the cake.

Take a look below:

The post was shared on Wednesday and since then it has accumulated more than 573,000 views, over 8,000 likes and several hilarious remarks from social media users. It also caught the attention of Zomato, which replied saying, "We'll talk to the tech team if this is possib".

we'll talk to the tech team if this is possib 😭😭 https://t.co/hn5tyE4TmX — zomato (@zomato) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, X users flooded the comments section with all kinds of reactions. While some found the incident hilarious, others shared their own similar experiences.

"Because they thought 'if' was the little middle name for Isha Possib," jokingly wrote one user. "They missed if and the quotes," said another.

"I, too, had a similar experience. We had written on a slip to write 'Happy birthday Arun'. Please write fonts in italics. We got the cake written 'Happy Birthday Arun - Font Italics'," commented a third user. "It's my mother's birthday today but I'm not ordering the cake.. what if something similar happens," added another.

Also Read | Watch: This Tiny 2 BHK Mumbai Flat Built Only In 323 Sq Ft Stuns Internet, Price Is...

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a woman explained that she had recently placed an order for a birthday cake for her brother via Zomato. In the instructions box, she asked the establishment to write "Happy Birthday Himanshu" on the cake.

She also unticked the box that read, "Don't send cutlery with this order," as she wanted them to do so. When the order arrived, she was shocked to find that the cake had two pieces of chocolate toppers on it. On one of them, "Happy Birthday Birthday Himanshu" was written with icing. On the other was written "Send Cutlery". The woman called out Zomato for the mistake.