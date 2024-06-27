Mumbai Man Receives Call From Flipkart 6 Years After Placing Order

The man said the slippers never arrived, and the app always showed they were "arriving today".

A Mumbai man who placed an order on Flipkart six years ago recently received a call from the e-commerce platform to discuss the same. Ahsan Kharbai ordered a pair of Sparx slippers in May 2018 but never received them. After the long delay, Flipkart customer support recently reached out to him, leaving him amused.



He shared his strange experience on X with a screenshot of his order history. He had ordered a pair of Sparx Slippers worth ₹485 on May 16, 2018. According to the order details, the slippers were shipped three days later, on May 19, and the delivery date was May 20.



However, the order still shows as undelivered. Mr Kharbai said the slippers never arrived, and the app always showed they were "arriving today". Even now, the status remains the same, he told Hindustan Times.



“After 6 yrs @Flipkart called me for this order asking me what issue I was facing,” he wrote on X.

After 6 yrs @Flipkart called me for this order ????

Asking me what issue I was facing pic.twitter.com/WLHFrFW8FV — Ahsan (@AHSANKHARBAI) June 25, 2024

“Maybe you opened Flipkart from Internet Explorer,” a user joked.

Maybe you opened Flipkart from Internet Explorer — Mr. D (@DineshRedEE) June 27, 2024

Another user chimed in with a similar experience, saying their order had been stuck in the “out for delivery” status since 2015.

Mere 2015 se out of delivery hai product. pic.twitter.com/iQw1elnkYd — कृष राव ???????? (@KrrishRao_) June 26, 2024

Mr Kharbai explained the order was a cash-on-delivery transaction, hence he did not pursue the matter further. There was no option to cancel the order on the app, he said, adding he wanted the order closed because it was the first item he saw in the Flipkart order section.



He explained he had clicked on the order a day before while going through the list of orders, which probably led to Flipkart contacting him the next day.



The customer care representative asked if he had received any call from the logistics team, and then apologised for the issue, saying they were "very sorry for this sir".