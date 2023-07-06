Mumbai Local Passengers Dance On 'Kaanta Laga', Video Goes Viral

The viral video captured a joyful commute.

Mumbai's local train is the subject of several legends. It is the the lifeline of the nation's commercial capital, which is renowned for its unwavering energy.

People travelling the local train frequently turn to inventive solutions to break up the monotony of ordinary daily trips, when tiredness can take its toll.

Commuters look for moments of relief among the bustle by playing group games, getting lost in online series, or retreating to the pages of a book.

A video of Mumbai local passengers singing and dancing to a popular Hindi song recently went viral. In the video, a man is seen singing Kaanta Laga by Lata Mangeshkar inside the train, and what makes this performance even more stunning is the sight of other passengers tapping their feet in sync.

Watch the viral video here:



The video is well-liked and has gone viral after receiving more than a million views on Instagram. Several social media users left interesting comments on it.

"Respect for the guy who's playing beats like a drummer," commented a user.

"Unfortunately, this is the last generation to enjoy the local train," wrote another user.

"Men who are dancing and singing songs are really enjoying their lives and entertaining other passersby," commented a third user.