Mumbai Chaiwala On The Happiest Day Of His Life. Tears Of Joy Guaranteed If you reach out for the tissue box, it's quite alright

"Simple pleasures of a simple life," commented one Facebook user.



Shared about two hours before writing this, the post has collected over 8,500 reactions and more than 800 shares. In the post, the man talks about an event at a hotel near his tea stall. He mentions that after lunch, several people attending the event turned up at his stall to buy a cup of tea.



"That day I made more money than I make in a month," he says.



With some extra money in his pocket, the man decided to treat his family. We'll just let you read the post in its entirety to find out more about the celebration. And trust us, if you reach out for the tissue box, it's quite alright.





Heartwarming, isn't it? Facebook sure thinks so.



"Simple pleasures of a simple life. We unnecessarily complicate things and forget what it's all about. Aah, now I want chai!" says one Facebook user. "Damn here when I think about it , going to McDonald is a casual thing. Oh god, thank you for reminding me not to take things for granted. And for many people reading this, you may be their hero too," says another.



"You put a huge smile on my face sitting in a house world's away from yours in a town in Northern Ireland!! Happiness is a feeling we all share, need, want, experience, seek, know, no matter what our culture, upbringing, religious persuasion, sex, gender etc... proving that deep down as humans we're not all that different from each other!" writes a third.



