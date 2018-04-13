65,000-Ton Cruise Ship Crashes Into Dock. Moment Caught On Camera

"While maneuvering alongside, for reasons that are currently still being duly investigated, the ship deviated from her course and grazed the end of the pier," spokesman for the cruise line told Fox News.
Crew members on the cruise line tried to stop the ship by throwing two anchors overboard just before the ship hit the dock, reported NPR.
But their efforts came too late as the ship ran aground.
While no injuries were reported, a part of the pier was destroyed in the incident that happened on Tuesday morning, ABC News reported.
An onlooker standing at the pier filmed the moment the massive ship, measuring nearly 300 metres, tore into the pier. Shocked witnesses ran out as they realised a ship was heading their way. One can even hear the sound of the pier cracking under the weight of the 65,000-ton ship.
Watch the shocking moment moment here:
MSC Armonia, built in 2001, can house nearly 2,700 passengers and 700 crew members.
