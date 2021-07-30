MS Dhoni Got A New Haircut And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

MS Dhoni's new look is breaking the Internet.

MS Dhoni often trends on social media platforms thanks to his skills on the cricket field. This time around, the former Indian captain is breaking the Internet but for a very different reason. The cricketing icon gave his fans major fashion goals when he opted to get a brand new haircut. With the cool new look, the cricketer seemed to be channelling his inner rockstar, or at least that was how fans described his style. Images of the haircut went viral on social media on Friday after a post was shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Mr Hakim said that he thoroughly enjoyed giving the “legend” the new look.

The tweet by Mr Hakim said, “Legend Dhoni sports a dashing look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut and beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.” In one of the images, he is also seen along with the cricketer. The tweet has received nearly 7,000 likes in just under four hours.

Take a look at the tweet:

As expected, fans could not stop gushing about the new look. One user said that the new haircut was making Mr Dhoni look at least five years younger.

Damnn he looks 5. Years younger than his age ???????? fantastic work !! Maintain this look @msdhoni bhai ❤️ — KUNAL.???????? (@imKPL48) July 30, 2021

On similar lines, another user said that Mr Dhoni looked like he was just 20 years old.

This has been his best look so far, said another user.

The best look of our Dhoni ????????❤️ — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) July 30, 2021

One follower even said that the haircut seemed to be inspired by Hawkeye from Avengers.

Hawkeye from avengers endgame- noticed you've copied my haircut https://t.co/IInpkrN3tn — अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) July 30, 2021

Another user said that Mr Dhoni looked like a “king”.

Users seemed thrilled that the cricketer would be sporting the stylish haircut for the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament that is scheduled to resume in September. Mr Dhoni is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) team and will be looking at leading his team towards their fourth IPL trophy.

Mr Hakim shared the same pictures on his Instagram timeline as well. Fans on the photo-sharing platform too shared their love for the hairstyle.

Reacting to the image on Instagram, actor Suniel Shetty left high-five emojis, while Rohit Roy wrote, “Next level.”

Tell us what you think of Mr Dhoni's new look.