'Moye Moye' Trend Used By Delhi Police To Caution Against Road Accidents

The creativity of Delhi Police is gaining appreciation from social media users.

The "Moye Moye" trend has captivated Indian users, leaving its mark on the digital landscape for days. This Serbian tune has swept across social media, beginning with TikTok and expanding to Instagram reels, Facebook videos, and YouTube shorts, all featuring snippets of the melody. Indian users have incorporated the song into acting videos, hilarious memes, and other creative content, showcasing the trend's versatility and widespread appeal.

Now, the Delhi Police has used this trend to raise awareness about road safety among its followers.

On Saturday, Delhi Police posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing an accident during a bike stunt, with the caption "Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye." The video, aimed at promoting road safety awareness, quickly gained popularity on social media.

Watch the video here:

Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye..#DelhiPoliceCarespic.twitter.com/rYYrYj3EV9 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 24, 2023

The video, posted on X, has garnered nearly one million views, with netizens leaving positive comments applauding Delhi Police for their inventive and engaging approach to delivering a crucial message. Incorporating the 'Moye Moye' sound, sourced from the Serbian song 'Dzanum' by Teya Dora, the video has tapped into the popular trend of using the track on meme pages to convey emotions such as sorrow, regret, or drama.

Social media users are leaving interesting comments on the post, appreciating the creativity of the Delhi Police social media team.

"At first, I thought it was a parody account. Good one," commented a user.

"Delhi Police is being highly creative," wrote another user.