Move Over, Work From Home. UK Bars Offer 'Working From Pub' Deals

Working from the pub is becoming the new working from home.

The global professional landscape has changed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Millions of working professionals throughout the world entered a new era of remote work during the devastating pandemic, and this may signal a dramatic change in how a large portion of the workforce will function in the future. Working shifts initially involved working from home, but soon expanded to include working from the garden and, if you were fortunate and wealthy enough, working from another country. As autumn approaches, British pub operators are now introducing a new service called "work from pub" (WFP).

According to a report in The Guardian, "Now increasing numbers of pubs are offering WFP deals to boost their revenue in the hope that laptop workers will want a break from their own home energy bills. The 380 pubs in the Fuller's chain offer WFP deals from $11 a day, including lunch and a drink, while brewery Young's has 185 pubs signed up to its $17-a-day deal, which varies from pub to pub but usually includes a sandwich lunch and bottomless tea and coffee.



A WFP customer who is a director at a security consultancy told The Guardian that "For 10 quid you get a bacon sandwich, a table with a plug for the day and free unlimited tea and coffee." He refuted the idea that it's challenging to focus in a pub, asserting that it's simpler to concentrate there because there aren't any distractions like "gardening, the fridge, and the cats."



As British professionals prepare for a probable increase in their expenses as a result of the nation's cost of living crisis, these bar chains are hoping that the alluring discounts will draw them in. Bars' main objective is to draw laptop workers to their services.