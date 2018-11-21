Move Over Deepika, This Stunning Snow Woman Bride Is Breaking The Internet

Saddi Juliet has gone viral on social media.

Now that we are done gushing over Deepika and Ranveer's beautiful wedding photos, we must introduce you to the latest Internet sensation - a snow woman named Saddi Juliet (which literally mean 'our Juliet'). With heavy gold jewelley, long eyelashes and a bright red bridal duptta, this Canadian snow woman nothing short of stunning. And for the last few days she has been going viral on social media.

According to Blog TO, the "desi snow girl" was handcrafted by Brampton-resident Jassu Kingra.

"My friend Daljit came from India and it was her first winter here in Brampton!" says Jassu, 19. "She called me and told me she wanted to build a snowman, and then she asked how to build it and I invited her over to our house."

With the help of her Jassu's two younger sisters Navi, 15 and Bini, 9, the teen girls built Saddi Juliet, whose pics Jassu shared on Instagram five days ago.

However, the pictures went viral on social media after they were shared on Twitter by a user named Isha.

Forget Frosty the snowman we got Farah the snow Jatti up in here pic.twitter.com/p4d7VZWqQN — Isha (@isha__singh__) November 16, 2018

The tweet has received over 86,000 'likes' and more than 21,000 'retweets', not to mention a ton of impressed comments. And though Isha renamed the snow woman as 'Farah the snow Jatti', many shared other name options, which include Frostinder and Barafjeet Kaur.

Love this https://t.co/Hw1OA1fAQH — Joanna Boudreau -Principal International Education (@BoudreauJoanna) November 20, 2018

Gimme this wholesome content. https://t.co/kn68LZoWVE — Florencia Herra Vega (@flohdot) November 20, 2018

"We always see regular snowmen...we wanted to add a traditional touch to it," says Jassu, also hinting that there may be more to Saddi Juliet's story - something we will only come to know once it snows in Brampton and they can build more snow men (or women).

Well, we have our eyes peeled.