'Monster' Fish Weighing 150 Kgs Washes Up On Australian Beach

A 'monster fish', weighing nearly 150 kgs, was recently found washed ashore on a beach in Queensland, Australia. John and Riley Lindholm came across the animal while walking down Moore Park Beach on Tuesday afternoon, reports ABC News . Though he has spent his entire life working around fish, Mr Lindholm says he has no idea what that fish is."I've seen a lot of fish, and a lot of big fish, but I've never seen anything like it," he says. He estimates that the unidentified fish was between 1.5 to 1.7 meters long - or approximately 5-feet-long.Riley Lindholm shared pictures of the fish on a public forum in order to identify it."There's a fair bit of speculation - it could have been a cod, could have been a groper, and one guy I think might have nailed it when he said it was what they call a tripletail," said Mr Lindholm to ABC News.When Mr Lindholm returned to the beach the next day, the fish was gone.The mystery fish soon went viral online:Authorities say that definitive identification of the fish could be difficult. Although, the "condition of the fish made a definitive identification difficult", it appeared to be a Queensland groper, the Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol said.Click for more trending news