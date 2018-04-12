Monkey See, Monkey Do: Gorilla Matches Trainer's Moves In Adorable Video

Bolingo, the gorilla, is just the cutest

Offbeat | | Updated: April 12, 2018 17:09 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Monkey See, Monkey Do: Gorilla Matches Trainer's Moves In Adorable Video

The video shows trainer Rachel performing a little stunt and urging the gorilla to do the same.

A heartwarming video of a gorilla mimicking copying its trainer's moves is bringing joy to many on Facebook. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, an amusement park in Florida, US, has posted the wonderful video. It not only shows just how smart the primate is but also shows the trust it has in its trainer.

The footage shows trainer Rachel performing a little stunt and urging the gorilla, Bolingo, to do the same. It takes the gorilla a few tries but it manages to pull off the stunt just well as its trainer does.

"Take a look at this progression of enrichment moments with Bolingo and animal care specialist, Rachel! This type of training enables us to build trusting and positive relationships with the animals that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home in order to provide them with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible," says the post shared along with the video.
 
 
 


Comments
Since being posted on Facebook some 13 hours before writing this, the video has collected over 2,700 reactions and more than 1,500 shares. The video and Bolingo both are receiving major love on the social networking site.

"I cannot express how impressed I am with this. Way to go Rachel and Bolingo!" says one Facebook user. "Absolutely amazing, well done," says another.

Click for more trending news


Trending

gorillagorilla stunt

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Unnao RapeJustice ChelameswarKidambi SrikanthISRO's PSLVHeavy Rain

................................ Advertisement ................................