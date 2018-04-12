Monkey See, Monkey Do: Gorilla Matches Trainer's Moves In Adorable Video

The footage shows trainer Rachel performing a little stunt and urging the gorilla, Bolingo, to do the same. It takes the gorilla a few tries but it manages to pull off the stunt just well as its trainer does.
"Take a look at this progression of enrichment moments with Bolingo and animal care specialist, Rachel! This type of training enables us to build trusting and positive relationships with the animals that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home in order to provide them with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible," says the post shared along with the video.
Comments
"I cannot express how impressed I am with this. Way to go Rachel and Bolingo!" says one Facebook user. "Absolutely amazing, well done," says another.
