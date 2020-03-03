Model Loses Eyesight After Getting Eyeballs Tattooed Black

Aleksandra Sadowska got her eyeballs dyed black.

A model has been left "completely blind" in one eye, and will lose sight in the other, after getting her eyeballs tattooed black. Aleksandra Sadowska from Wroclaw, Poland, went to a tattoo artist after deciding that she wanted to copy the look of rap artist Popek, who has had his own eyeballs blackened.

Eyeball tattoos, also referred to as scleral tattoos, are an extreme form of body modification where ink is injected into the whites of a person's eyes to permanently dye it a different colour. The long-term effects of this procedure are unknown.

According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old model was left complaining of eye pain after the botched procedure, which was performed by a local tattoo artist identified as Piotr A. The tattoo artist, who reportedly told her the pain was normal and could be treated with painkillers, now faces three years in prison for unintentionally severely disabling Aleksandra Sadowska.

Investigation found that he made a serious error while tattooing her eyeballs, using body ink for the procedure, which should not come in contact with eyes.

Ms Sadowska has reportedly undergone three procedures to restore her eyesight. Medics, however, say that there is no hope of her regaining her sight, as the dye has reached her tissues.

"Unfortunately, for now doctors do not give me much optimism for improvement," she said, according to The Mirror. "The damage is too deep and extensive. I'm afraid I will be completely blind."

The court case against Piotr A is expected to begin soon, and he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.