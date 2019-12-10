Mizoram Volleyball Player Breastfeeds Baby During Half-Time

Lalventluangi was captured feeding her seven-month-old baby.

A powerful image of a volleyball player breastfeeding her baby on the field is winning praise online. Lalventluangi, a volleyball player for the Tuikum constituency team in Mizoram, was seen feeding her child at half-time during the Mizoram State Games 2019. The photo was clicked on Monday, during the first day of the state games that are taking place in Aizawl.

"A stolen moment to feed her 7 month old baby in between a game was captured," wrote Facebook user Ninglun Hanghal, sharing the image on the social media platform. She said the picture led to a lot of praise for Lalventluangi. "The picture has gone viral with people lauding her for her attitude of dedication and courage taking along twin responsibilities of a sportswoman and motherhood in her stride."

Ms Hanghal said the picture of Lalventluangi breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby on the field also led to the Sports Minister of the state awarding her Rs 10,000.

"Bravo," wrote one person, praising the picture. "Commendable," said another, while a third simply shared applause emojis.

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte also tweeted the image, announcing his decision to award Lalventluangi Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation.

Mizoram State Games ‘19 chu tan a na tlang a ni e....Ms Lalventluangi Tuikum Bial Volleyball Player pawhin chawlh lawk remchanga lain a naute thla 7 leka upa chu a hnute a hnek tir e!!

Ms Veni a ngaihsanawm em vangin Rs 10,000/- in puih kan tum e.

MSG tiropuitu a ni ngei e! pic.twitter.com/QHJ4tEmtQt — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) December 9, 2019

Mizoram State Games 2019 are being held from December 9 to 13 this year.