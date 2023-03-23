Miniature Horse Leads US Police On Low-Speed Chase For 2 Hours

The pony was found around 30th Avenue East and First Street East.

A pony was on the loose in an Alabama neighbourhood. Tuscaloosa Police Department dubbed the loitering miniature horse "Ginuwine" after he showed unwillingness to cooperate with officers. The pony was found around 30th Avenue East and First Street East.

A call came into the department about the animal around 10 pm.

The department said the pony was not at all interested in the pizza crust or peppermints they offered.

Three officers engaged in a low-speed foot pursuit, following the pony up and down driveways and through backyards for nearly two hours.

He eventually allowed himself to be caught, and was happy to get pets and pose for selfies," police wrote in the Facebook post.

The police also posted a mugshot for the mini horse. The mugshot said the horse was booked on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The police are trying to find the owners and shared that the pony is in a safe place.



