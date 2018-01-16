Milind Soman Asks Twitter To Join His 7 Hour Marathons. Their Reply? LOL

"Doing a 7 Hour Marathon every day!" tweeted Milind Soman. Twitter's response will leave you laughing out loud

Offbeat | Updated: January 16, 2018
People are having a good laugh over Milind Soman's tweet.

Actor and marathoner Milind Soman has a new year fitness resolution - running a seven hour marathon every day. Sounds like too much work? You're not alone in thinking that. Mr Soman asked his Twitter followers if they wanted to join him in this fitness challenge about 6 hours ago on the micro blogging website. The response, as you might expect, was less than enthusiastic.

Here's how people have been trolling the fitness freak:

Many reminded him that they have...jobs
 
Others asked what kind of marathon he had in mind
 
And still others had different concerns
 
Many, however, have applauded Mr Soman's decision
 
Last year in February, Milind Soman finished the Ultraman marathon - the world's toughest endurance challenge.

Are you up for the marathon challenge? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

