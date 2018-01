Milind Soman Asks Twitter To Join His 7 Hour Marathons. Their Reply? LOL

Bhai Naukri, Biwi Bache Wale Hain - Saurabh Bohra (@saurabh_bohra) January 16, 2018

uncle we have office, responsibilities etcetera https://t.co/YWeQwjH9Gy - . (@i_r_squared) January 16, 2018

Would love to sir, but job ko bhi Jana hota hai. https://t.co/FvusjvjCj9 - pranav (@TheLazzzyOne) January 16, 2018

Which Marathon, not specified. I prefer a sleeping marathon. https://t.co/ITzoduivY5 - Papya. (@Dhaanu) January 16, 2018

Marathon sleeping session. I m with you - Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2018

I get tired after 3 hour Netflix marathon. https://t.co/myAbTPxHfU - Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 16, 2018

Dude, 7 hours of sleep makes me tired. https://t.co/zUlxqgnBeH - Devesh Singh (@devsingh911) January 16, 2018

I can do that. In my dreams. :-) https://t.co/vW2Khxi8g8 - neobluepanther (@neobluepanther) January 16, 2018

You are crazy and amazing! https://t.co/xNU3HyiHNk - Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 16, 2018

7 hours?! That's cray, even for @milindrunning. What about food breaks? https://t.co/15cYPGTJXe - Praveen Koka (@praveenkoka) January 16, 2018

Insane!!!!! All the best - Sharvari Chauhan (@SharvariChauhan) January 16, 2018

Actor and marathoner Milind Soman has a new year fitness resolution - running a seven hour marathon every day. Sounds like too much work? You're not alone in thinking that. Mr Soman asked his Twitter followers if they wanted to join him in this fitness challenge about 6 hours ago on the micro blogging website. The response, as you might expect, was less than enthusiastic.Here's how people have been trolling the fitness freak:Many reminded him that they have...jobsOthers asked what kind of marathon he had in mindAnd still others had different concernsMany, however, have applauded Mr Soman's decisionLast year in February, Milind Soman finished the Ultraman marathon - the world's toughest endurance challenge. Are you up for the marathon challenge? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news