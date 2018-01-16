Milind Soman Asks Twitter To Join His 7 Hour Marathons. Their Reply? LOL

Here's how people have been trolling the fitness freak:
Many reminded him that they have...jobs
Bhai Naukri, Biwi Bache Wale Hain- Saurabh Bohra (@saurabh_bohra) January 16, 2018
uncle we have office, responsibilities etcetera https://t.co/YWeQwjH9Gy- . (@i_r_squared) January 16, 2018
Would love to sir, but job ko bhi Jana hota hai. https://t.co/FvusjvjCj9- pranav (@TheLazzzyOne) January 16, 2018
Others asked what kind of marathon he had in mind
Which Marathon, not specified. I prefer a sleeping marathon. https://t.co/ITzoduivY5- Papya. (@Dhaanu) January 16, 2018
Marathon sleeping session. I m with you- Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 16, 2018
And still others had different concerns
I get tired after 3 hour Netflix marathon. https://t.co/myAbTPxHfU- Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 16, 2018
Dude, 7 hours of sleep makes me tired. https://t.co/zUlxqgnBeH- Devesh Singh (@devsingh911) January 16, 2018
I can do that. In my dreams. :-) https://t.co/vW2Khxi8g8- neobluepanther (@neobluepanther) January 16, 2018
Many, however, have applauded Mr Soman's decision
You are crazy and amazing! https://t.co/xNU3HyiHNk- Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 16, 2018
7 hours?! That's cray, even for @milindrunning. What about food breaks? https://t.co/15cYPGTJXe- Praveen Koka (@praveenkoka) January 16, 2018
Insane!!!!! All the best- Sharvari Chauhan (@SharvariChauhan) January 16, 2018
Last year in February, Milind Soman finished the Ultraman marathon - the world's toughest endurance challenge.
