"The Pride In Their Eyes": Indian Woman Gives Parents A Heartwarming Tour Of Her US Office

Software proffessional Shivangi Reja's heartwarming video of her parents visiting her Microsoft office in the United States has gone viral, echoing deeply with viewers across social media platforms. The touching clip captures a moment many immigrant children dream of: sharing their professional success with the family that supported them.

The video opens with Reja guiding her parents through the sprawling Microsoft campus. They explore meeting rooms, the bustling cafeteria, and various other parts of the office. A particularly sweet moment shows her parents happily enjoying a meal in the canteen, taking in the environment of their daughter's workplace. The emotional highlight comes when the proud parents write a simple, yet powerful, message on a whiteboard: "I am proud of my daughter Shivangi."

Watch the video here:

"From a small town in India to giving my parents a tour of my workplace, Microsoft. This isn't just my dream fulfilled; it's theirs too. Every sacrifice, every prayer, and every hope they carried brought us here. Today, I didn't just show them my office, I showed them the dream we built together. And honestly, what more could a daughter ask for than hearing her parents say, 'We're proud of you'?" Reza wrote in the caption.

The video, shared on Instagram, has been praised for its genuine depiction of family pride and the fulfilment of a shared dream, striking an emotional chord with thousands.



The viral video has garnered over 600,000 views on Instagram, with users reacting positively and emotionally.

"Well, it is a very, very beautiful feeling when your parent visits your office. I remembered mine while watching yours. "Kiddos, bro," commented a user.

"That's the day when you see the pride in your parents' eyes and realise how far you've come," wrote another user.

"This is the best reel which I saw in the morning, so keep going, girl," commented another user.