'Merits Of Working Hard': Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of Elon Musk's 'Inspirational' Journey

Elon Musk's tenure as Twitter's new owner has gotten off to a controversial start. However, the tech billionaire, who is responsible for co-founding the cutting-edge companies PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX, amongst others, is still an idol and inspiration to many business leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe.

Now, a video featuring Elon Musk's journey in his own words has surfaced on social media. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for posting interesting content for his followers, shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, "Merits of working hard #Elon Musk".

Notably, the video is from 2014 when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO delivered a speech at the USC (University of Southern California) Marshall School of Business's undergraduate ceremony.

In the clip, Elon Musk shared that when he started his first company with his brother, they rented a small office space and slept on a couch. He added that they showered at YMCA (Young Men's Christian Association) and worked 24x7 to build their company. Further, Mr Musk also advised people to work every waking hour, particularly those in the initial stages of starting a company.

Mr Goenka shared the clip on Friday and since then it has accumulated more than 72,000 views and over 1,300 likes. In the comment section, while some users called Mr Musk a "genius" and "talented", others simply wrote that his journey is "very inspiring".

"Even Genius people have to work as hard as that! As rightly said that 'the world is full of unsuccessful, highly talented men', there's absolutely no substitute for hard work," wrote one user. "An Outstanding Inspiration to the Entire Universe Sir," said another.

A third wrote, "No alternate for hard work". "He is a legend," added fourth.

