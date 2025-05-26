Memorial Day 2025: Know History And Significance Of This Day

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Memorial Day honors military personnel who died in service to the U.S. It is observed annually on the last Monday of May; this year on May 26. The holiday originated after the Civil War, initially named Decoration Day.

In the United States, Memorial Day is a solemn occasion dedicated to honouring military personnel who lost their lives in service to the nation. The day is observed annually on the last Monday of May- this year, it falls on May 26.

A Tradition Rooted in the Civil War

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, traces its origins to the aftermath of the American Civil War. Following the war's end in 1865, communities began holding tributes for fallen soldiers, often decorating their graves with flowers tradition that led to the holiday's original name.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs notes that this era also saw the creation of the country's first national cemeteries. Initially, the day specifically honoured those who died in the Civil War. However, after World War I, its scope expanded to include all American military personnel who died in combat.

In 1971, the US Congress declared Memorial Day a federal holiday, to be observed nationwide.

How Memorial Day Is Observed

Memorial Day is marked with a mix of reflection and celebration. The American flag is flown at half-staff until noon, after which it is raised to full-staff to symbolise the nation's resolve to continue the fight for freedom.

Many Americans visit cemeteries and memorials, lay flowers on graves, and participate in parades. The long weekend also signals the unofficial start of summer, with families hosting backyard barbecues, planning road trips, and taking part in various community events.

Over time, the extended holiday has also become an opportunity for businesses to offer special sales and promotions, tapping into the increase in travel and spending.

Memorial Day vs Veterans Day: What's the Difference?

While both holidays honour the contributions of US military personnel, they differ in purpose. Memorial Day specifically commemorates those who died in service, while Veterans Day-observed every November-honours all veterans, including those still living.

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, was established in 1926 to mark the end of World War I and recognise those who served.