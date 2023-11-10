Memes And Pictures Flood Social Media As Lahore Engulfs In Thick Smog

The dense, toxic smog in Lahore is causing illness in a significant number of people.

Not only the Indian capital, New Delhi, but also the most prominent city of Pakistan, Lahore, are both suffering from severe air pollution due to thick smog.

The dense, gray smog has led to illness in tens of thousands of Lahore residents, prompting authorities to shut down schools, markets, and parks for a four-day period. According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore has been labeled the most polluted city. In response to the deteriorating air quality and the toxic haze in the atmosphere, Punjab has enforced a smart lockdown in multiple districts.

As the saying goes, during times of crisis, humor can serve as an effective means to channel anger and frustration. In light of the challenging situation caused by the smoky conditions, Pakistani social media users have started sharing memes, videos, and before-and-after images as a means of dealing with the situation.

Here are some of the most interesting social media posts by Pakistani users:

I'm deeply concerned about the alarming #smog situation in Lahore. The health and well-being of our citizens are paramount, and it's disheartening to witness the impact on lives and businesses.

We must take immediate, collaborative action to address this issue. Implementing… pic.twitter.com/5kIOoyWgm6 — Sikandar Sherpao (@SikandarSherpao) November 9, 2023

Once known for gardens, Lahore now lacks greenery due to urbanization and population growth.

With a population of 11 million, the city has been repeatedly ranked as the world's most polluted city. Doctors advised people to wear face masks and stay at home. Residents said many people were coughing and having breathing problems.