Melania Trump Mocked For Wearing 4-Inch Stilettos While Gardening

The first lady of the United States of America is often in the news for her sartorial choices, but her latest outfit may be the most-ridiculed one yet. Pictures of Melania Trump holding a golden shovel and planting a sapling while wearing 4-inch heels - definitely not the best choice for gardening - have been mercilessly mocked online.
One day ago, FLOTUS stepped out in a floral Valentino skirt and Christian Louboutin stilettos to plant an Eisenhower-era oak sapling in the White House grounds.
I had the honor to contribute to the beautiful & historic @WhiteHouse grounds today by planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak. Thank you to @WhiteHouseHstry for organizing the #PresidentialSites and to the previous first family descendants who joined us today. pic.twitter.com/uqzKxNbL9H- Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 27, 2018
However, it was her shoes that stole the show. According to Alys Fowler, a gardening expert interviewed by the Guardian, heels can sink in the soil and strain your lower back while gardening.
With those shoes, why didn't you just aerate the entire grounds?- Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2018
gardening in high heels https://t.co/fg1mX0sL3i- Annet Mahendru (@AnnetMahendru) August 28, 2018
Are those your gardening stilettos? #bebest Melania.- Wendi kushner (@Wbkushner) August 28, 2018
Also severely criticised was the price tag of her outfit. As per reports, the pale pink Louboutins that Melania Trump donned cost a whopping $690 - or approximately Rs 48,000. The designer skirt, meanwhile, was a cool $4,000 - that's just a little under Rs 3 lakhs.
Just think of all the lunches that could've been bought at a local school for the price of those high heels you ruined in the dirt.- UnderDuressintheU.S. (@overrhypocrissy) August 28, 2018
Such a thoughtful 1st lady.
@FLOTUS Melania's gardening ensemble costs more than the average American makes in months. The skirt, an airy Valentino A-line, retailed at nearly $4,000, while the shoes are $700 Louboutins, which sank straight into the soft muck #WHATWEREYOUTHINKING, #WTF, #toorich- Leah Richmond (@akaviolet1) August 28, 2018
This is not the first time that Ms Trump's gardening outfit has been trolled. A 2017 picture of her "gardening" in spotless sneakers, sunglasses, and a $1,300 Balmain shirt inspired hundreds of memes:
Photographer: pose!- Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 30, 2018
Melanie: how?
P: Like you know nothing about gardening.
M: lol got it. pic.twitter.com/799qrTnMLn
these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018
Widely-mocked as it is, Melania Trump's most recent outfit may not even be the most inappropriate one yet - that honour probably still rests with the "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" Zara jacket she wore while visiting a shelter for migrant children in June this year.
trending news