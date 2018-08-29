Melania Trump Mocked For Wearing 4-Inch Stilettos While Gardening

Melania Trump plants a sapling in the White House grounds. (AFP Photo)

The first lady of the United States of America is often in the news for her sartorial choices, but her latest outfit may be the most-ridiculed one yet. Pictures of Melania Trump holding a golden shovel and planting a sapling while wearing 4-inch heels - definitely not the best choice for gardening - have been mercilessly mocked online.

One day ago, FLOTUS stepped out in a floral Valentino skirt and Christian Louboutin stilettos to plant an Eisenhower-era oak sapling in the White House grounds.

I had the honor to contribute to the beautiful & historic @WhiteHouse grounds today by planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak. Thank you to @WhiteHouseHstry for organizing the #PresidentialSites and to the previous first family descendants who joined us today. pic.twitter.com/uqzKxNbL9H - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 27, 2018

However, it was her shoes that stole the show. According to Alys Fowler, a gardening expert interviewed by the Guardian, heels can sink in the soil and strain your lower back while gardening.

With those shoes, why didn't you just aerate the entire grounds? - Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) August 28, 2018

gardening in high heels https://t.co/fg1mX0sL3i - Annet Mahendru (@AnnetMahendru) August 28, 2018

Are those your gardening stilettos? #bebest Melania. - Wendi kushner (@Wbkushner) August 28, 2018

Also severely criticised was the price tag of her outfit. As per reports, the pale pink Louboutins that Melania Trump donned cost a whopping $690 - or approximately Rs 48,000. The designer skirt, meanwhile, was a cool $4,000 - that's just a little under Rs 3 lakhs.

Just think of all the lunches that could've been bought at a local school for the price of those high heels you ruined in the dirt.

Such a thoughtful 1st lady. - UnderDuressintheU.S. (@overrhypocrissy) August 28, 2018

@FLOTUS Melania's gardening ensemble costs more than the average American makes in months. The skirt, an airy Valentino A-line, retailed at nearly $4,000, while the shoes are $700 Louboutins, which sank straight into the soft muck #WHATWEREYOUTHINKING, #WTF, #toorich - Leah Richmond (@akaviolet1) August 28, 2018

This is not the first time that Ms Trump's gardening outfit has been trolled. A 2017 picture of her "gardening" in spotless sneakers, sunglasses, and a $1,300 Balmain shirt inspired hundreds of memes:

Photographer: pose!



Melanie: how?



P: Like you know nothing about gardening.



M: lol got it. pic.twitter.com/799qrTnMLn - Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 30, 2018

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

Widely-mocked as it is, Melania Trump's most recent outfit may not even be the most inappropriate one yet - that honour probably still rests with the "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" Zara jacket she wore while visiting a shelter for migrant children in June this year.

