Melania Trump Mocked For Wearing 4-Inch Stilettos While Gardening

Offbeat | | Updated: August 29, 2018 14:54 IST
Melania Trump plants a sapling in the White House grounds. (AFP Photo)

The first lady of the United States of America is often in the news for her sartorial choices, but her latest outfit may be the most-ridiculed one yet. Pictures of Melania Trump holding a golden shovel and planting a sapling while wearing 4-inch heels - definitely not the best choice for gardening - have been mercilessly mocked online.

One day ago, FLOTUS stepped out in a floral Valentino skirt and Christian Louboutin stilettos to plant an Eisenhower-era oak sapling in the White House grounds.

However, it was her shoes that stole the show. According to Alys Fowler, a gardening expert interviewed by the Guardian, heels can sink in the soil and strain your lower back while gardening.

Also severely criticised was the price tag of her outfit. As per reports, the pale pink Louboutins that Melania Trump donned cost a whopping $690 - or approximately Rs 48,000. The designer skirt, meanwhile, was a cool $4,000 - that's just a little under Rs 3 lakhs.

This is not the first time that Ms Trump's gardening outfit has been trolled. A 2017 picture of her "gardening" in spotless sneakers, sunglasses, and a $1,300 Balmain shirt inspired hundreds of memes:

Widely-mocked as it is, Melania Trump's most recent outfit may not even be the most inappropriate one yet - that honour probably still rests with the "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" Zara jacket she wore while visiting a shelter for migrant children in June this year.

 

