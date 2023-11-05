Meet The Aladdin From Gurugram Who Goes Around On A 'Magic Carpet'

Aladdin and his magic carpet have never failed to fascinate us. While growing up, most of us wanted to ride that super cool carpet and have a Genie to fulfil our wishes. Feeling nostalgic, did we hear? Well, you are not alone. Kevin Koul, a Gurugram-based content creator, loves to dress up like Alladin and pulls a prank. He is often spotted roaming the streets on his “magic carpet” and greeting bystanders. While some love the way Mr Koul carries himself, others wonder how the carpet is moving.

In a video, shared on Reddit, Mr Koul, dressed as the Disney character, is seen riding a skateboard on the streets. He also greets people and picks up ice cream from a store. The clip, which was originally shared in January 2022, has resurfaced on Reddit.

People were quick to react to the video. A user asked, “Challan kaata kya.”

To this, Mr Koul replied, “Apparently, there are no laws of skateboarding so I had no Challan.”

A few couldn't relate to the idea of “skateboarding on Indian roads.”

As per Mr Koul, “Skateboard on Indian roads was a different job but I managed.”

“Prank? More like a trick or performance, what was the prank here?” asked a person.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Mr Koul said, “I am still figuring out the logistics, but I promise to prank Delhiites for sure. It's going to be a surprise for people.”

He added, “I used to watch fantasy movies, and Aladdin was my favourite character! I even used to play video games themed on this character, which made me want to ride the magic carpet someday. So when I started making reels, I thought why not let my childhood fantasy come true.”