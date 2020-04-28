Massive Alligator Found Wandering On Road. Video Shocks Internet

A huge gator was found wandering along a highway in Florida.

An unusually large alligator was found wandering on a road in Florida, USA, during the ongoing gator mating season. The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers received a surprise on Sunday morning when they spotted the massive reptile taking a stroll along a highway, next to a chain link fence.

The alligator was spotted at the appropriately named Alligator Alley of Interstate 75 in Collier County.

While writing about the incident on social media, officials quipped that the gator at least obeyed traffic rules. "Way to at least stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes," Florida Highway Patrol joked on Twitter while sharing a picture of the alligator looking up the fence.

They followed it up with a video of the huge alligator walking alongside the fence.

The video has been viewed over 6,600 times on the microblogging platform, collecting a number of shocked comments. Many remarked on the size of the alligator, while others wondered if it was on a prowl during mating season.

The gator was relocated by a trapper, reports UPI.

Authorities in Florida recently warned citizens to be on the lookout for aggressive alligators. "It's gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. They also shared a photo of a nine-foot gator that was relocated for "being aggressive with traffic."

