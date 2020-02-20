Mark Zuckerberg Gets Employees To Blow-Dry His Armpits, Claims New Book

Mark Zuckerberg gets his armpits blow-dried to eliminate sweat, claims a new book.

Mark Zuckerberg has his communications staff blow-dry his armpits before big events and speeches, a new book on the Facebook founder and CEO claims. The 35-year-old had become famous for his perspiration during a 2010 televised interview when he became visibly nervous and started sweating profusely.

Technology journalist Steven Levy, in his book 'Facebook: The Inside Story', claims that Mark Zuckerberg appears to be "consumed by his public image" and now has his staff blow-dry his armpits to eliminate any sweat before public appearances.

"A communications exec is shown blow-drying the CEO's armpits before speaking appearances to eliminate anxiety sweat," he claims in his book, according to a review by Bloomberg.

The idea that Mark Zuckerberg gets someone to blow-dry his armpits has created a huge buzz on social media, sparking several jokes.

I'm pretty sure this is why Jobs wore the black turtleneck, no pit stains visible on that! — Joel Burke (@atlasunshrugged) February 18, 2020

"Gets" his armpits blow dried? Seems like a DIY job... pic.twitter.com/5tEigoVDGk — Donna Harless ⭐⭐⭐ (@DonnaHarless7) February 19, 2020

You know you have too much money when.... — Nope (@NopenopeNOPE59) February 20, 2020

However, when asked about the armpit claims, Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois told Business Insider: "I doubt this is true and if so it would have been at our communications team's request, but surely anyone who has ever worn a grey t-shirt can relate."

'Facebook: The Inside Story' will be released later this month. According to the review by Bloomberg's Austin Carr, the book describes Zuckerberg as someone "consumed by his public image" and "too idealistic about technology's use for good vs bad". Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, meanwhile, is portrayed as a micromanager and someone who is "fanatical about her public image".