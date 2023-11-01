Mark Zuckerberg And His Family Dress Up As Harry Potter Characters To Celebrate Halloween

Every year, Halloween is celebrated on October 31.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed off his family's Halloween costumes in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. In the adorable picture, the billionaire is dressed as Professor Dumbledore from the Harry Potter series, while his wife, Priscilla Chan, transformed into Professor Minerva McGonagall.

The couple's daughters Aurelia, August, and Maxima, portray other iconic characters like Dobby, Ginny Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively. ''Have a magical Halloween -- from baby Dobby, Hermione, Ginny, Professor McGonagall, and Dumbledore,'' he captioned the picture.

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, ''Happy and beautiful family,'' while another commented, ''Nailed it, family.''

The Meta chief, a family man and a doting father, often shares pictures and candid moments with his three children. Recently, he took a road trip with his daughter to see the sequoias trees, which are the largest trees by volume in the world and stand at a height between 250 and 300 feet. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the billionaire said, "Dad-daughter road trip to see the giant sequoias this weekend. Pretty amazing 2000+ year old trees."

Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Chan are the parents of three daughters - Maxima (7), August (5), and Aurelia, who was born in March 2023. The couple started dating in 2003 after meeting at a frat party at Harvard University. A pediatrician and philanthropist, Ms Chan pursued her medical education at the University of California after receiving her degree from Harvard University. On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on Mr Zuckerberg's estate.

Coming to Halloween, the festival dedicated to remembering the dead, is celebrated widely in America and parts of Europe and has its origins in ancient Celtic traditions. Over the decades, the festival has gained prominence not just as an important holiday in the West but has also made a special place for itself in pop culture across the world. Every year, Halloween is celebrated on October 31, and people put on spooky and unique costumes to celebrate the day.

Even in India, the Halloween traditions of dressing up in costumes and visiting friends with gifts, screening horror movies, and Halloween-themed games have become popular in several cities.