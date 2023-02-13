Man's Unique Tattoos To Remember His Grandparents Leaves Internet Emotional

The post has collected over 68,000 views and more than 2,000 likes.

Losing someone is never easy, especially a family member. Recovering from the loss can takes days, months and sometimes years. A man who lost his beloved grandparents last year found a permanent way to keep them close. As a tribute, the man got himself tattooed with images of the things that defined them.

One of his tattoos included a floral cup of tea, dedicated to his grandmother who loved having hot beverages regularly. Another tattoo included a caricature of a tiger wearing a vest and checkered lungi. The tiger caricature is also hiding something in his hand and the man explained that it is imlis (tamarind). Twitter user pettyparthy got personalised tattoos on his body as a remembrance.

In a caption, he shared, "last year, within 9 months i lost my daadi and my naanu. today, i made permanent the ways i'd like to remember them. my ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden."

Check out the post here:

last year, within 9 months i lost my daadi and my naanu. today, i made permanent the ways i'd like to remember them.



my ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden. pic.twitter.com/v42WedM8DT — begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) February 8, 2023

Since being posted, it has collected over 68,000 views and more than 2,000 likes. The emotional tribute has moved the internet. A user commented, "i wish i could hug you rn. i really do."

Another user commented, "These are soo lovely! The tiger interpretation of your grandad is making me tear up idk why."

"These are beautiful! Making me tear up and all," the third user wrote.

"You honestly have the best tattoos among anyone I know!! These and the friends one. They're all so special and incredible," the fourth user expressed.

"Beautiful tokens of love and nothing like a permanent tattoo i their remembrance," the fifth wrote.

