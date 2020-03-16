Man Wears Huge Cardboard Disc To Keep People Away Amid Coronavirus Fears

A man in Italy was spotted walking around with a cardboard disc around his waist.

As more and more people quarantine themselves amid coronavirus fears and public health officials recommend social distancing, a man in Italy was spotted wearing a giant cardboard circle around his waist to keep people away.

In a video shared on social media, the man can be seen strolling along the streets of the country - which is now under lockdown - wearing a huge orange disc around his waist to enforce social distancing. According to The Independent, the video was filmed in Rome. When asked by the person behind the camera why he was wearing the disc, the man responds: "For coronavirus".

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared on Twitter Wednesday, the video has collected over 21,000 views and a number of amused comments.

"How will he enter the door?" wondered one Twitter user. "Wonderful step," said another.

Daniel did it, before it was cool😂 pic.twitter.com/RlmYkVsdKO — Bakbakia 24/7 (@bakbakia247) March 14, 2020

Italy has been struck by the worst European outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with more than 17,000 cases and 1,809 deaths. The country has implemented a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to WHO, social distancing involves maintaining a distance of 3 feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. "When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," the UN agency explained on its website.