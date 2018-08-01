Man Vs Plastic: A Mahant From Uttar Pradesh Ashram Makes Pens From Paper

Mahant Krishna Bihari makes pens using old newspapers instead of plastic.

In order to limit the use of plastic, a mahant of Dalmau's Khandeshwari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh has started making pens using paper. The pens are made using old newspapers and discarded papers.

Speaking to ANI, mahant Krishna Bihari said, "Plastic pollutes the environment. So I started this. People help me. We are distributing pens free of cost but some people give me money and ask me to take this initiative forward."

Moved by the cause, many have joined Krishna Bihari in his fight to save the environment from further damage. Men and women from the Ashram contribute in manufacturing of the pens on a daily basis. They are also paid for their hard work, which is also a source of motivation for the workers.

Rae Bareli: A mahant of Dalmau's Khandeshwari Ashram has started making pens using paper, says 'Plastic pollutes environment. So I started this. People help me. We're distributing pens free of cost but some people give me money asking to take this initiative forward' (31.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/BkM7KLMZCM - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2018

One of the workers said, "We are making these pens out of discarded newspapers, which is better than using plastic as it does not pollute the environment."

Advertisement

"Women are provided with employment opportunities, which also motivate them to come and work. We have made almost 400 pens so far," another worker said.

Meanwhile, the mahant added, "The government also wants us to not use plastic, hence, I am trying to make pens out of paper as it is biodegradable and it would not pollute the environment. This also provides employment to some."