Man Tracks His Lost AirPods To South Goa, Asks Internet To Help Find Them

When travelling, it is extremely common to forget or misplace things. However, with the advancement of technology, it is now possible to locate valuables like electronic gadgets. Recently, a man lost his brand-new AirPods in Kerala and tracked it down to a location in South Goa. He shared that he lost it in a bus that runs in a National Park in Kerala, following which it got stolen in under two minutes.

The user who goes by the name @niquotein shared the story on X and asked for the internet's help in finding his lost AirPods. He informed that the person who stole his device has been staying in the South Goa location for two days. He also shared a screenshot of the exact address and asked people to collect the Airpods if they happened to be in that area.

''I recently lost my new Airpods in Kerala and this b**ch a** person is travelling with it. the person is in South Goa right now for 2 days, so I'm guessing they live there. does anyone here live around Dr. Alvaro de Loyola Furtado Road, salcete, South Goa? rt for reach, etc,'' the X user wrote.

In the comments section, he joked, ''If Twitter helps me find my airpods, what a story it will be to tell the kids around.''

i recently lost my new airpods in kerala and this bitch ass person is travelling with it. the person is in south goa rn since 2 days, so i'm guessing they live there. does anyone here live around dr. alvaro de loyola furtado road, salcete, south goa? rt for reach, etc. pic.twitter.com/ltJyoF0fNZ — Nikhil (@niquotein) December 21, 2023

He further mentioned that the person who stole his Airpods had opened and closed them several times. ''I have activated lost mode on it, so my number pops up on the phone as soon as you try to connect,'' he noted.

Well, the internet obliged to his request, and many tracked down the house where the device was located. Others promised to bring him his AirPods if they were in Goa.

One user wrote, ''I'm in Goa next week, if the person is cooperating I can collect.'' Another commented, ''I am in north Goa for the next 4 days. If they are somewhere nearby please DM. I will take some pepper spray and Delhi ka attitude and get them.''

A third said, ''I am from Goa and live close by and speak Konkani. Please DM me the exact location and I will see what I can do. Dress up as Santa, enter the house, and ask for AirPods.''

Meanwhile, other users were simply too amused and invested in the story and asked him to update the post if he managed to find the lost device. A fourth user wrote, ''I'm gonna follow this story till the end lmao.'' A fifth added, ''Gonna be a blockbuster script in making. Best wishes for reunion.''

A sixth said, ''These updates are gold! I'm excited! I hope you find and get them back!'' Yet another wrote, ''Curiously waiting to see how this story unfurls.''