"I'm Wanted" Man Taunts Cops On Missing Person Facebook Post About Him But the goading was short lived, as only an hour later police confirmed in a subsequent post that the missing person had been found.

West Yorkshire Police posted they were "concerned" about 21-year-old Leon Smith who was reported missing



On Sunday, West Yorkshire Police posted about 21-year-old Leon Smith, reported missing from the town of Halifax. The post described the man as "medium build, blonde hair last seen wearing black tracksuit, blue t-shirt and black trainers". The post also said they were "concerned" about the missing man.





But not long after the police's post, the supposedly missing man mocked cops in the comments section and declared that he wasn't missing but "wanted".



"They go on like there worried bout my safety all they wanna do is arrest me n throw me in jail (sic)," he wrote in a separate comment.



He went on to even taunt the police to do their job.



But the goading was short lived, as only an hour later police confirmed in a subsequent post that the missing person had been found.



"On this occasion for reasons we cannot disclose, we had great concerns for the wellbeing and safety of Leon," police wrote.



Without revealing the details, police said Mr Smith was in custody for a "substantive offence".





