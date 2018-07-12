Man Spots 6-Foot Snake In Fireplace, Uses Barbecue Tongs To Remove It. Watch

He removed the snake using a pair of barbecue tongs.

When you finally decide to go to bed after a long night of work, this is probably among the worst things that can happen to you. A man in Texas was in for a huge surprise when he spotted a huge snake dangling in his fireplace past midnight on July 7. However, what he did next is what will leave you in shock. Videos and photos posted by him on Facebook show how he removed the snake using a pair of barbecue tongs.

Gary David Antley was finishing up some paperwork when, a little after 2:30 am, he heard a sound from his living room. After ruling out that the noise was made by his cats or daughter, Citori, Mr Antley decided to go to bed passing through his living room.

"I round the corner and just freeze in my tracks," he told NDTV. "I was petrified that there was a snake showing on my TV but wait... the TV was off and I was looking at the fireplace."

That's when he realized it was actually a snake hanging down his fireplace. "I do not like snakes. I do not like discovering them. But once the discovery part is over I can deal with them," he said.

And deal with it he did as shown in his video. His daughter set up the camera on the table to record the scene as Mr Antley got down to business using the tongs.

At one point, the snake even slipped out of the tongs but he grabbed it just in time using a fireplace shovel. He eventually put the snake into a container.

"Only after the lid was securely on the bucket I felt relaxed enough to panic... hence the scream," he said.

Watch the video below:

According to EastTexasMatters.com, the snake was a six-foot-long Texas rat snake, which are non-venomous. Mr Antley reportedly released it back in the wild eventually.

"Aw, such a cute little tiny snake! I live in Florida. We have pythons! Those get BIG! Want to come and visit?" a Facebook user commented on the post. "I would have had a heart attack," writes another.