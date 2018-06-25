Man Sold Hot Dog Water For Rs 2,500 A Bottle To Make An Important Point

This booth that sells unfiltered hot dog water is hands down the strangest thing at Car-Free day, and I have no idea - literally none - as to whether it is real or an elaborate stunt pic.twitter.com/NK2KcTfnHm- Moebius Stripper (@moebius_strip) June 17, 2018
According to the Mirror, Hot Dog Water CEO Douglas Bevans started the company and set up the stall to make an important point.
The drink will apparently help you lose weight, increase your brain functionality, look younger, increase vitality, is keto compatible, contains sodium and is a good source of electrolytes, claimed its manufacturers.
Sounds too good to be true? That's because it is.
A disclaimer at the end explains how the drink is just an elaborate gimmick. "Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices," reads the fine print on the sign.
"It's really sort of a commentary on product marketing and especially sort of health-quackery product marketing," said Douglas Bevan, according to the New York Post.
CommentsBizarrely, people still bought the hot dog water. Mr Bevan reports that they sold about 60 litres of the strange product.
