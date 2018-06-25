Man Sold Hot Dog Water For Rs 2,500 A Bottle To Make An Important Point

The drink will apparently help you lose weight, increase your brain functionality, look younger, increase vitality and is keto compatible.

Offbeat | | Updated: June 25, 2018 11:15 IST
13 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Sold Hot Dog Water For Rs 2,500 A Bottle To Make An Important Point

Hot Dog Water being sold at a festival in Canada.

At the Car-Free Day Festival in Vancouver, Canada, last weekend, festival-goers were treated to the strange sight of a stall selling bottles of "unfiltered hot dog water." A company named Hot Dog Water has released a product which is literally just that - water used to cook hot dog sausages in. And priced at $37.99 - or approximately Rs 2,500 for one bottle - it doesn't come cheap.
 
According to the Mirror, Hot Dog Water CEO Douglas Bevans started the company and set up the stall to make an important point.
 

The drink will apparently help you lose weight, increase your brain functionality, look younger, increase vitality, is keto compatible, contains sodium and is a good source of electrolytes, claimed its manufacturers.

Sounds too good to be true? That's because it is.

A disclaimer at the end explains how the drink is just an elaborate gimmick. "Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices," reads the fine print on the sign.

"It's really sort of a commentary on product marketing and especially sort of health-quackery product marketing," said Douglas Bevan, according to the New York Post.

Comments
Bizarrely, people still bought the hot dog water. Mr Bevan reports that they sold about 60 litres of the strange product.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

hot dog watercanadastrange marketing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................