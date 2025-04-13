Man Showed Up 25 Minutes Early To An Interview, And Lost The Job. See Viral Post

Punctuality is often seen as a virtue, especially when it comes to job interviews. However, a recent viral post on LinkedIn has sparked a heated debate online after a business owner claimed he rejected a job applicant for arriving too early for an interview.

Matthew Prewett, the owner of a cleaning service based in Atlanta, shared his experience on LinkedIn, revealing that a candidate for an office administrator role arrived 25 minutes before the scheduled time-something he cited as a major factor in his decision not to hire the applicant.

"I had a candidate show up 25 minutes early to an interview last week. That was a major deciding factor in why I didn't hire him," Prewett wrote, inviting opinions on whether arriving "significantly" early to an interview is appropriate.

As the post began gaining traction, Prewett further clarified the reason, stating that while arriving slightly early is generally advisable, turning up far ahead of time can signal poor time management or a lack of social awareness. "Showing up early is good. Showing up extremely early can suggest someone isn't good with time or expects to be accommodated. It also made me feel rushed," he explained, adding that in his small office, the early arrival made him uncomfortable as the candidate could overhear business calls.

Prewett emphasised that interview etiquette typically allows for candidates to arrive five to fifteen minutes ahead of time, but anything beyond that could come off as inconsiderate.

The post quickly went viral, dividing opinion across social media platforms. While some supported Prewett's stance, others were quick to defend the candidate.

"Absolutely not. What a ridiculous assessment. Send him my way. I'll hire him immediately," commented one user. Another pointed out, "What if his only transportation was the bus, or he had no control over his arrival time? He did what he had to do to ensure he wasn't late."