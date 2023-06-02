Man Shares Wrong Screen On Google Meet, Internet Is In Splits

"Guys pls pray for me," he wrote in the caption.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world, offices have moved to a more virtual set-up. People are conducting meetings online for the benefit of the employees and the environment. There is less travel involved, which saves a lot of time. However, the virtual world has its difficulties. Sometimes there can be technical issues like the internet not working or hardware issues with your device. However, sometimes, we, as humans, can also encounter some funny mishaps. A user recently posted about how he presented the wrong screen while attending a meeting on Google Meet and the internet cannot get over the goof-up.

A user Aman took to Twitter to share his embarrassing moment in the meeting. As per his screenshot in the post, he unintentionally showed a screen of boxers from an online shopping website during a Google Meet session. He was probably scrolling through the section before the meeting. His colleagues remind him that he has presented the wrong screen. One even mentioned that his "screen was stuck".

guys pls pray for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/da5md2O4FC — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) June 1, 2023

"Guys pls pray for me," he wrote in the caption of the post. Since being shared, it has amassed over 1.6 lakh views and five thousand likes.

"So you thought of taking a screenshot of this during that tense situation. Great presence of mind bro," said a user.

"Hahaha this has to be the most embarrassing thing," said a second person.

A third user added, "Hahhaha That's why they say to close all the tabs before taking the meeting xD"

"Happened with me also once, accidentally unmuted my mic and was arguing with mom over over bhindi and breakfast, prof and my classmates heard it. Aman naam walo ka luck kharab hai," said another person.

However, some users also pointed out that it could also be a campaign run by online shopping website Ajio.