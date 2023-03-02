Man Sends Girlfriend 'Letter Of Closure' To Confirm Break-Up, Internet Reacts

The man wrote the letter on behalf of his girlfriend

We have often heard how important it is to get closure after a breakup, as it helps us to move forward. Without closure, feelings of guilt, resentment, and regret take over, leaving people scarred for life. Simply put, closure refers to our need to make sense of a situation. We need to process those feelings in order to move forward in a healthy way. Speaking of which, a Twitter user has gone viral after he sent his girlfriend a ''letter of closure'' to sign and officially break up.

Taking to Twitter, the user named Velin shared a screenshot of his chat with his girlfriend as well as a screenshot of the letter he wrote on her behalf. In the letter, Velin expressed that there are some reasons that have prompted her to reconsider their relationship. He then asked her to sign the document and send it to him.

Sharing the picture of the letter, he captioned it, "Guys she said yes, and it's now official."

The letter reads, "I hope this letter finds you in good health. I want to take a moment to address an issue that has been bothering me. I recently became aware of something that has prompted me to reconsider our relationship. I regret to inform you that I will be unable to continue our relationship."

''Please understand that my decision does not reflect on you as a person. You are a beautiful person but that information I got made me uncomfortable and made me question the foundation of our relationship. I cannot ignore this feeling as someone who values honesty and integrity. I hope you appreciate that this was not an easy decision for me to make. Yet, I believe it is critical for me to be true to myself and my ideals. I wish you the best of luck and hope you will respect my decision.''

In another tweet, he clarified again that he wrote the letter on behalf of the girl who wanted to end things with him since it was just a "situationship."

The tweet has gone viral, and many people loved his creativity and unique approach. One user stated, "Still a better communicator than people I've known previously. Dying at this wow." Another wrote, ''Thanks for the template. Gonna send this to my friend so that he too becomes single.''

A third commented, ''Legends don't break up. They make their soon-to-be ex sign a letter of closure.'' A fourth added, ''Such a unique approach to deal with breakups, and yeah, It's the funniest doc I've come across after the Roommate Agreement by Dr Sheldon Cooper!''

Many also said that they wanted to get their hands on the document in case they need it in the future. However, some also found the letter weird and insensitive. A fifth user said, ''If someone sent me this, I would never speak to myself again.''

