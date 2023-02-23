Man Receives Wrong Book From Amazon Along With A Sorry Note From Seller

The customer received a note requesting him not to give a negative review

Mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving different items instead of the things they ordered. In yet another incident of confusion by an online shopping site, a man complained that he got a random book instead of the one he ordered. However, that was not it. The customer also received a note from the seller requesting him not to give a negative review.

The Twitter user who goes by the name @kashflyy shared the picture of the book and wrote, ''I ordered a certain book from Amazon but they sent me this random book called looking for laddoo along with this letter like bhai what is going on.''

I ordered a certain book from Amazon but they sent me this random book called looking for laddoo along with this letter like bhai what is going on 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/90D19KIl9k — Kashish (@kashflyy) February 21, 2023

In the tweet, the user said that he ordered a book from Amazon, however, he received a random children's book called ‘Looking for Laddoo'. Interestingly, the seller also sent him a note and explained the reason for the confusion. The seller requested him several times not to give negative feedback.

The note reads, ''Dear customer, apologise for the order. Sir, you ordered this book..We have stock, but damaged condition. We will send you other book. Please return back that book. Don't give negative feedback. Please cancel order your self. Don't give negative feedback Sir. Please help this order Sir. Thank You Sir.''

Internet users were amused with the tweet and many sympathised with the seller. One user wrote, ''That's a v good gesture on the seller's part. The best the person could have done!'' Another commented, ''This is really cute! If I were you, I'd return the book, and not leave a negative feedback. Possibly, it's a small mom-and-pop bookshop trying their luck on Amazon.''

A third said, ''I know you wanted a particular book but this is just way too sweet an apology Please don't leave negative feedback and give them a chance to give you the book you ordered.''

However, some were not convinced by the note and said that the seller needs to do better. A fourth commented, ''Why so?? Do you think returning an amazon order is that easy? He could have waited for a few days, arranged the book from somewhere and sent it. It is a dangerous gesture to be true.''

