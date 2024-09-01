Man Receives Pressure Cooker From Amazon 2 Years After Cancelling Order

The pressure cooker was ordered on October 1, 2022, and he received the order on August 28, 2024.

In a bizarre incident that has left many scratching their heads, an X user shared that he recently received an Amazon order that was cancelled two years ago. In a post, the user named Jay mentioned that he ordered a pressure cooker from Amazon in 2022, only to cancel it shortly after and receive a refund. However, two years later, the cancelled order mysteriously arrived at his doorstep, leaving him confused and amused.

''Thank you, Amazon for delivering my order after 2 years. The cook is elated after the prolonged wait, must be a very special pressure cooker!'' his tweet read. The pressure cooker was ordered on October 1, 2022, and he received the order on August 28, 2024.

See the post here:

Thank you Amazon for delivering my order after 2 years.



The cook is elated after the prolonged wait, must be a very special pressure cooker! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TA8fszlvKK — Jay (@thetrickytrade) August 29, 2024

Jay's viral post unleashed a series of reactions, with users dubbing the phenomenon "delivered from Mars". Several people shared their own stories of delayed deliveries while some cracked jokes.

One user wrote, ''Must be handcrafted by very skilled craftsmen.'' Another wrote, ''You should be happy it was custom made .. to the smallest details of mining the aluminum, especially for your order.''

A third said, ''I think your order is coming from parallel universe so it took 2 years to reach it to you.'

Another commented, ''Wasn't your order marked as cancelled ?? They didn't similar thing in past with me, where they somehow lost TV, and provided replacement order at that time, and after couple of months Lost TV arrived and courier guy said order is COD (original order was prepaid).''

Yet another added, ''its the most "prestigious" cooker - almost a limited edition. you are lucky to have got it. i am still waiting to lay my hands on something like this.''

In response to the viral post, Amazon wrote, ''Hi there, we're sorry to hear this. Kindly report this to our support team.'' To which Jay replied, ''Report what? The order was cancelled and refunded back in 2022? And delivered out of nowhere yesterday. How do I pay for it now?''