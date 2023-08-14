Man Kisses King Cobra On Head In Chilling Video, Internet Asks ''Bro, Why?''

King cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world.

As humans, we are hardwired to have an unwarranted fear of snakes. This is owing to the fact that we don't know which reptile is poisonous, and which is not. A majority of human beings experience anxiety at the mere mention of a snake. However, there are also some brave souls who have overcome this fear and find these reptiles fascinating. One such person is Mike Holston, who often shares videos of his interactions with wildlife.

Recently, he shared a video wherein he was kissing the world's most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head. In the video, Mr. Holston slowly moved toward the snake to kiss it. Moments later, the man successfully planted a kiss on its head. He then quickly moved back and gave a smile to the camera.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, ''It carries enough venom to kill a 10,000 lb elephant in 1 bite.''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral garnering more than 25,000 likes, with many people in the comments section expressing their fear and sheer bewilderment. Some also showed concern about the man.

One user wrote, ''You would pay me a million and I wouldn't even do it,'' while another commented, ''Kiss of death.''

A third said, ''Bro why though? With all the knowledge and expertise that you have and the way you shared with us and helped us get an understanding of animals and speaking on our level, and on top of that with what happened to the crocodile man, why would you do this?''

A fourth said, “That looks crazy, why did you do it?”

King cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. According to the National Geographic website, an adult king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds (9 kg). They can literally "stand up" and look a full-grown person in the eye. The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people.

