Man Fired For 'Working Too Hard.' He's Now Suing His Boss The employee routinely showed up to work early and clocked in more hours than his shift required. He probably hoped he'd be 'Employee Of The Year.' Instead, he was fired.

1.6K Shares EMAIL PRINT The dedicated store manager routinely showed up to work early, worked long hours (Representational Image)



According to



reports he was eventually fired for violating the company's rules on unpaid overtime and for being in the store alone - both of which are, apparently, not allowed.



However, at an employment tribunal disputing the sacking, Jean's lawyer



Mr Guerra also argued that his client was under pressure to hit sales and performance targets, work that required "time and dedication," adding it was the company that ultimately benefited.



The case is still being heard and the tribunal could decide to reinstate Jean's job.



Click for more





He probably hoped he'd be 'Employee Of The Year.' Instead, a supermarket employee was unceremoniously fired. The reason for his sacking? He worked 'too hard,' routinely showed up to work early, and clocked in more hours than his shift required. Yes, really. The man, identified only as Jean P, is now suing his former bosses at Lidl, a discount supermarket chain.According to Euro News , the dedicated manager would regularly arrive at his branch in Barcelona, Spain by 5 am and spend hours ensuring things around the store were in order before the rest of the staff arrived. Metro reports he was eventually fired for violating the company's rules on unpaid overtime and for being in the store alone - both of which are, apparently, not allowed.However, at an employment tribunal disputing the sacking, Jean's lawyer Juan Guerra argued that his bosses never told Jean - who had worked for the company for 12 years - not to come in early.Mr Guerra also argued that his client was under pressure to hit sales and performance targets, work that required "time and dedication," adding it was the company that ultimately benefited.The case is still being heard and the tribunal could decide to reinstate Jean's job.Click for more trending news