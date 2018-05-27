Man Finds Gun Lodged In His Car's Bumper. Cops Look For Answers

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill tweeted about the strange incident

The gun was found to be missing its magazine.

Let's file this one under "where did that come from?"  A driver in Washington, United States made easily the most bizarre discovery one can make while stopping for gas. No, he didn't notice a flat or a huge scratch on the vehicle but an actual gun lodged in his car's bumper. Say what?

Washington State Patrol Trooper Guy Gill tweeted about the strange incident on May 24. His tweet has since collected over 1,900 'likes' and more than 1,100 retweets - and still counting. "Driver saw a small 'black object' in the air while driving on I-5 and it struck the front of his car. He drove about 18 miles, stopped for gas, and found this," he tweeted.

By found this, he means...
 
As the tweet says, the gun was recovered and turned over to Lakewood Police Department. It was found to be missing its magazine, reports Seattle Times.

Officials are investigating whether the gun is connected with a fight at a park nearby Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler told Seattle Times.

 "You know some "responsible gun owner" forgot their gun on the roof of their car," one Twitter user commented on the post. "Imagine it had gone through the windshield and injured the driver. That would have been a whole new level of gun violence," said another.

