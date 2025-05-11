Man Dumps Girlfriend After Her Phone Automatically Connects To Hotel Wi-Fi

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Chinese man dumped his girlfriend after her phone connected to hotel Wi-fi. The incident occurred during a hotel stay in Chongqing over the May Day holiday. The woman, surnamed Li, insisted it was her first visit to the hotel.

In a bizarre case of breakup, a Chinese man ended the relationship with his girlfriend after he discovered her phone connected to the hotel's wi-fi automatically when they went there for the first time together, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. While the boyfriend claimed she was cheating, the woman, surnamed Li, has maintained her innocence.

As per Ms Li, she and her now ex-boyfriend went to a hotel in southwestern China's Chongqing during the May Day holiday when the incident took place. As the couple was attempting to check in, Ms Li could not find her physical ID card and attempted to download her digital identity card. It was then that both of them noticed Ms Li's phone had automatically connected to the hotel's network.

The man quizzed Ms Li if she had been to the hotel with someone else before. Ms Li replied that it was her first time at the hotel, but could not explain why her phone automatically connected to the Wi-fi. As the argument intensified between the couple, the man ditched Ms Li, thinking she had cheated on her.

A heartbroken Ms Li confided in her friends, who also could not believe the reason for the breakup. Feeling insulted, Ms Li started looking for a reason for the wi-fi's connection to prove her innocence.

Also Read | Spotify's Secret Scheme Of Ghost Artists And Fake Playlists To Slash Royalties Revealed

Li seeks vindication

After some research, Ms Li realised that another hotel in Chongqing, where she used to work, offered Wi-fi with the same username and password.

Armed with the answer, Ms Li contacted the angry ex-boyfriend to explain the situation, but he refused to talk to her and deleted her account on a chat app.

In an attempt to clear her name, Ms Li contacted a local news channel to explain her side of the story. To test the theory, a TV reporter went to Li's former workplace and connected to Wi-fi at the reception desk and later went to the hotel where she and her ex-boyfriend had visited.

As it turned out, the reporter's Wi-fi also automatically connected to the hotel Wi-fi, further vindicating Ms Li. She added that she did not intend to get back together with the man who does not trust her.