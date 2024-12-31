Man Cycles From Mongolia To Britain To Watch Manchester United Match: "Fulfilled A Childhood Promise"

There is a global fan base for the English Premier League (EPL) that verges on obsession. This "crazy" devotion can take many different forms. Supporters attend games in crowded stadiums and create lively atmospheres with songs and chants as they enthusiastically support their teams. Beyond game days, the zeal is evident as supporters engage in intense rivalries, debate player transfers, and closely examine every touch made on the field.

To increase this list of bizarre hobbies of football fans, a Manchester United supporter has cycled from all over Mongolia to Britain to watch a game of his favourite team at Old Trafford.

Sharing his experience and the reason why he travelled this long route, Ochirvaani "Ochiroo" Batbold wrote in a post of X.com, "I cycled all the way from Mongolia to Manchester to watch my first match at Old Trafford-proof of how much I love Manchester United. Today, I fulfilled a childhood promise to my mom by taking her to see a game. No matter how tough things get, my love for this team is unshakeable."

I cycled all the way from Mongolia to Manchester to watch my first match at Old Trafford—proof of how much I love Manchester United! Today, I fulfilled a childhood promise to my mom by taking her to see a game.



No matter how tough things get, my love for this team is unshakable pic.twitter.com/CCN13utAsA — Mr.Wazza (@WazzaOchiroo) December 30, 2024

According to Premier League, in May 2023, Ochirvaani "Ochiroo" Batbold left his home country of Mongolia to embark on a 14,000km cycling journey to Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

He has supported the Red Devils since 2010 and his first memory is the match versus Liverpool in September 2010 - a game famous for Dimitar Berbatov's hat-trick in a 3-2 win.

Batbold wrote a letter to the club, explaining: "I'm currently cycling from my home in Mongolia to Old Trafford because I love Manchester United. Wayne Rooney has always been my hero. I loved his relentless work ethic, versatility and ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments. He was always an inspiration.

"When I was younger all I ever wanted to do was to be a professional footballer and to play for Manchester United, however I experienced a difficult situation. I lost a significant amount of money after being deceived by someone posing as a football agent. I felt like I was living a nightmare."

This is not an isolated instance of an EPL football team fan following. The league enjoys tremendous financial success as a result of the supporters' devotion to their clubs, which boosts clothing sales, draws in international sponsorships, and creates substantial cash streams. Even if some would consider this degree of fervour to be excessive, there is no doubt that it helps explain why the EPL is one of the most popular and profitable sports leagues in the world.