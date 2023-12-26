Man Claims Tata Nexon Skidded Off Road After Tyre Detached, Company Reacts

In a series of X posts, Mr Raju said that his two friends were unhurt.

A man in Madhya Pradesh recently shared his frightening experience online as his friends narrowly escaped unhurt after their Tata Nexon car skidded off the road after the vehicle's tyre detached because of a broken wheel hub. Taking to X (formerly Twitter, user Tanmay Raju said that the incident took place on December 23, Saturday, when his two friends were travelling from Sidhi to pick him up from Prayagraj airport in Uttar Pradesh. According to him, initially, his friends were unaware of the problem but soon they noticed a tyre rolling ahead of the car and subsequently their vehicle skidded off the road into a field.

In a series of X posts, Mr Raju said that his two friends were unhurt. But he revealed that the car's tyre detached because of a broken wheel hub. He stated that they "faced challenges seeking assistance from Tata Motors, who sent two unhelpful individuals with a towing truck". "After a prolonged delay of over six hours, they stated that we needed to arrange a hydra to lift the car back onto the road before they would tow it," Mr Raju added.

In the following post, the X user said that his two friends were left stranded in the field for 28 hours. And despite this, he said that Tata Motors demanded payment for the tow truck. "It was only the next day, at 2 pm, that I found a private tow truck service, which towed the car to Rewa Tata Motors workshop. This incident, lasted over 28 hours, and posed a life-threatening situation. Tata Motors should take full responsibility for this caused by part failure," Mr Raju tweeted.

He also shared a series of photos of the broken wheel hub and wrote, "Tata Nexon has a 5-star safety rating but a part failure in my less than 2 year old car raises concerns. Tata Motors should take full responsibility, someone could have lost their life. I urge @TataMotors to refund the towing cost and address this situation responsibly.#tatanexon".

The official page of Tata Motor Cars was quick to react to Mr Raju's posts. They asked the man to share his contact details so they could connect. "Hi Tanmay, we'd really like to look into the concern you've raised. Please share your primary & alternate contact number, email ID & dealer information via DM, so that we can connect with you for further help," the company said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time someone expressed their dissatisfaction with Tata Nexon. Earlier this year, a Bengaluru man claimed that he received a "defective" brand-new Tata Nexon.

Responding to the post, Tata Nexon wrote, "Hi @shras007, our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Please share your email ID via DM, so we can have the relevant team assist you soon".