Man Battling Cancer Wins $1.3 Billion In US Powerball Jackpot

Cheng Saephan, a 46-year-old immigrant from Laos battling cancer, has defied the odds by winning a staggering $1.3 billion on the Powerball lottery. Officials confirmed Mr Saephan purchased the winning ticket for the April 7th draw in Portland, Oregon.

Choosing to prioritise financial security, Mr Saephan opted for the lump sum payout of $422 million after taxes, which he plans to share equally with his wife and a close friend. This win marks a life-altering turn of fortune for Saephan and his loved ones.

"Now I can bless my family and hire a good doctor for myself," Mr Saephan told BBC.

"My life has been changed," Mr Saephan added, revealing that he had prayed to God for help.

Mr Saephan further added that he plans to use the money to buy his dream family house and would continue playing Powerball.

"I might get lucky again," he said.

Mr Saephan has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past 8 years- said that he, his wife and a friend have teamed up to buy more than 20 Powerball tickets for the 7 April draw.

The winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and the red Powerball 9.

BBC reported it was the fourth-largest jackpot in the Powerball's history, with the biggest so far being $2.04bn in 2022.

Powerball tickets remain an affordable gamble at just $2 each. You can find them in 45 US states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

The game has undergone some adjustments recently, most notably an increase in ticket price. This change, along with tweaks to the number selection process, has contributed to the rise of billion-dollar jackpots.

Previously, players picked five numbers from 1 to 59 and a Powerball from 1 to 35. Now, the selection pool for the first five numbers has expanded to 1 to 69, while the Powerball range remains 1 to 26. This seemingly minor shift has significantly impacted the odds of winning the grand prize, making it less likely (1 in 292.2 million compared to 1 in 175.2 million). In short, the new system creates a bigger prize pool but lowers your chances of winning it all.