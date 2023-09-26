Malaysian Girl, 10, Sets Guinness World Record For Blindfolded Chessboard Arrangement

She aspires to become a space scientist when she grows up.

A 10-year-old chess enthusiast from Malaysia has taken her love for the game to the next level by successfully arranging a chessboard in just 45.72 seconds while blindfolded. Punithamalar Rajashekar's outstanding performance earned her the prestigious Guinness World Record for the 'quickest blindfolded chess set arrangement'. This remarkable achievement took place on the premises of Punithamalar's school, where members of the parents and teachers association, as well as the school management, were present as witnesses.

While talking to the Guinness World Records , she said, "My dad is my coach, and we play together almost every day."

Regarding breaking the world record, she expressed that it had a significant impact on her life, filling her with pride and a sense of uniqueness. She also shared her hope that her success would inspire others to pursue their own extraordinary objectives.



The 10-year-old said that the idea to attempt a world record came to her while watching a documentary about extraordinary accomplishments.

"Seeing people push their limits and achieve incredible feats really inspired me," she said.

"I had already participated in various events such as Kids Got Talent, and I felt that I wanted to achieve more recognition. My father suggested that I should focus on my passion, so my family and I decided that I should aim to break this particular record," she added.



Her favorite subject is mathematics, and she aspires to become a space scientist when she grows up.

In addition to her passion for chess, Punithamalar enjoys memorizing facts and images. She has actively taken part in numerous school competitions, showcasing her talents in storytelling and public speaking.

The young chess champion disclosed her intent to attempt yet another record in the category of blinded play.