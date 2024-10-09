Malaysian Couple Praised Online For Gifting Their Domestic Helpers Brand-New iPhones

The couple gifted brand-new iPhones to their two maids.

A couple in Malaysia is being praised online for gifting Apple iPhones to their two domestic helpers. According to the South China Morning Post, the couple, identified as Jeff Leong and his wife Inthira Kalanjiam, gifted brand-new iPhones to their two maids to thank them for their dedicated service over the years. The pair, who share their daily life and travel experiences on their YouTube channel Jeff & Inthira, released a video of them surprising their two maids with the new phones.

According to the Post, the family employs two Indonesian domestic helpers, Sri and Neneng, who have been with them for two years. They handle household chores, cook, and care for the couple's young children. "We give the latest Iphone 16 as a surprise to the maid at home! Their reaction?!" the couple titled the YouTube video.

The couple's daughter Xixi also joined in on the surprise. In the video, both helpers squeal with excitement. "This is unbelievable! Thank you so much, madam and sir," one of the maids exclaims. The couple then express their gratitude saying, "You are no longer just the domestic helpers, you have become a part of our family".

Speaking to SCMP, Ms Kalanjiam said some domestic workers in Malaysia are not allowed to own phones to prevent them from running away. She said that her domestic helpers are free to cook for themselves at home and have plenty of leisure time.

"Everyone deserves to be treated equally, no matter their job. My helpers are parents too, working hard to support their children, there is no reason to be unkind to them," Ms Kalanjiam told the outlet.

"Many middle-class employers face a lot of stress from work and may unintentionally take it out on their helpers. Treat them well, and they'll give back, kindness goes both ways," Mr Leong added.

Meanwhile, on social media, the couple's gesture has been praised. "I was almost moved to tears along with the maids. Thumbs ups for this kind and compassionate couple!" commented one user.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to have employers like Leong and Kalanjiam. Most are disrespected and overworked, which is heartbreaking," said another.